Delhi Liquor Policy Scam: YSR Congress MP's Son Arrested By ED, Third Big Arrest This Week

IN ANOTHER bigwig arrest in the Delhi excise policy scam, the Enforcement Directorate on Saturday arrested YSR Congress MP Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy's son Raghav Magunta. This is the ninth arrest in this case by the ED, and the third this week. Magunta was arrested in connection with the ED's money laundering investigation into alleged irregularities in the Delhi excise policy case.

The ED booked Raghav Magunta under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) and is likely to produce him before a local court today, where the federal probe agency will seek his custody.

Earlier in the week, the ED had arrested Gautam Malhotra, son of former SAD MLA from Punjab Deep Malhotra, and Rajesh Joshi, the director of an advertising company called Chariot Productions Media Pvt Ltd.

The agency had alleged that a cartel called 'South Group' of liquor retailers, wholesalers and manufacturers was created as part of the now-scrapped Delhi excise policy, and the father and son duo were part of it. It had searched premises linked to the Member of Parliament last year.

The ED, till now, has filed two charge sheets or prosecution complaints in this case. The money laundering case stems from a CBI FIR. Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and other excise officials of the government were named as accused in the CBI and the ED complaints.