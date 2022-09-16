Delhi Liquor Policy Scam: Satyendar Jain To Be Quizzed By ED In Tihar Jail; Raids Underway At 40 locations

A DELHI court has granted the Enforcement Directorate (ED) permission to question AAP leader and cabinet minister Satyendra Jain, who is inside Tihar Jail in connection with the alleged excise policy scam. He will be investigated on Friday by the ED officials in Tihar Jail.

Jain is currently being held in judicial custody in connection with a money laundering investigation. In the excise policy case, Special Judge Geetanjali Goel granted the ED's application for permission to question Satyender Jain. ED filed the application in court on Wednesday, and the court granted it.

Meanwhile, the Enforcement Directorate on Friday conducted fresh raids at 40 locations across the country as part of a money laundering investigation in connection with the Delhi Excise Policy. This is the second round of raids being conducted by the agency after it first conducted searches on September 6 at about 45 locations across the country.

Earlier, ED officials raided Delhi and multiple cities in Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, Telangana, and Maharashtra in connection with the Delhi excise policy case. The investigative agency also conducted raids on Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia's official residence as well as several other locations in connection with the alleged corruption in the implementation of Delhi's excise policy.

In connection with the money laundering case, the court recently took cognizance of the Prosecution Complaint (Chargesheet) filed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) against Satyendar Jain, his wife, and eight others, including four firms.

On June 6, the ED claimed to have seized 2.85 crores in cash and 133 gold coins weighing 1.80 kg from Satyendra Jain's aides during a day-long raid across Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR). During these raids, the agency also seized a number of incriminating documents and digital records.

The ED initiated the money-laundering investigation on the basis of a First Information Report filed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on August 24, 2017 under Section 13(2) r/w 13(1)(e) of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 against Satyendra Jain, Poonam Jain, Ajit Prasad Jain, Sunil Kumar Jain, Vaibhav Jain, and Ankush Jain.

The CBI has charged Satyendar Kumar Jain and others with violating the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988.