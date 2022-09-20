Delhi Liquor Policy Scam: BJP Accuses AAP Of Giving Contract To Its Candidates

Amid the ongoing tussle between Aam Aadmi Party and the Centre over the alleged liquor scam in Delhi, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday levelled a fresh set of accusations at the ruling party in the national capital.

During the press conference, BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia alleged that the AAP gave the liquor contract to its candidate Karanjit Singh Lamba "ignoring all the rules".

"It has become clear from the sting operation how Arvind Kejriwal makes a recovery. How they earn black money and how people are looted. Delhi government gave L7 licence to universal distributors. One of the universal distributors' partners is Charanjit Singh Lamba, a close aide of Kejriwal, CR park ward candidate of AAP," he alleged.

Bhatia questioned whether Kejriwal received funding through the "backdoor" and alleged that there was no transparency maintained in the implementation of the new excise police (which now has been scrapped).

"Out of the written-off Rs 144 crores, Rs 66 crores belonged to KS Lamba. No transparency. We want to ask Kejriwal, did he not get money from the back door? There are no facts or supporting documentation when Arvind Kejriwal makes a declaration. But whenever the BJP makes a claim, it backs it up with evidence" he said.

The BJP further sought answers from the Chief Minister and Manish Sisodia who heads the Excise Department, asking "why they were distributing 'revadis' of corruption to their close ones?"

"Arvind Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia should tell why they were distributing the 'ravadis' of corruption to the close ones? To whom you give a certificate that he is honest, that person is behind the bars of the jail, why?" Bhatia asked.

Meanwhile, Delhi BJP chief Adesh Gupta made allegations against Kejriwal alleging that he got half the percentage of the commission which was increased.

"It has become clear from the disclosure why that liquor policy was made? Because Kejriwal got half the percentage of the commission which was increased," he said.