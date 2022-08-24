Delhi Liquor Policy Row: Sambit Patra Accuses AAP Of Gaining ‘Unfair’ Advantage In Punjab Polls.
The Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday alleged that the Aam Aadmi Party-led Delhi government ignored the recommendations of an expert panel set up to reform liquor trade in the capital to “gain unfair advantage” in the recently concluded Punjab assembly elections.
By Shivam Shandilya Wed, 24 Aug 2022 02:18 PM IST
Minute Read
The Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday alleged that the Aam Aadmi Party-led Delhi government ignored the recommendations of an expert panel set up to reform liquor trade in the capital to “gain unfair advantage” in the recently concluded Punjab assembly elections.
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy.