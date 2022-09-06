Delhi Liquor Policy Row: 'Attempt To Stop Arvind Kejriwal's Good Work,' says Manish Sisodia Amid ED Raids

Reacting to thecsearches conducted by the Enforcement Directorate(ED)on Tuesday at multiple locations in the National Capital and other parts of the country, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisoda said, "First the CBI conducted raids, they found nothing. Now that the ED is conducting raids, they too won’t find anything. This is an attempt to stop the good work being done by Arvind Kejriwal. Let them use the CBI and ED. They can't stop our work. I don’t have any information. They will only find more blueprints of schools. "



In connection with the Delhi excise policy case ,the Enforcement Directorate(ED) began raids across multiple locations in the national capital and other parts of the country on Tuesday morning . However, the raids are being conducted in 35 places, excluding the Delhi Deputy Chief Minister's house in New Delhi.



The CBI said that, "We are conducting raids in Lucknow, Chandigarh, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and other locations." The searches that started early this morning are underway.



After taking cognizance of a CBI FIR that named Sisodia and 14 others, the federal agency launched an investigation into the case under the criminal provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

On August 19, the CBI raided the Delhi homes of Sisodia (50), IAS officer and former Delhi excise commissioner Arava Gopi Krishna, and 19 other locations across seven states and the Union Territories.



Sisodia holds several portfolios in the Delhi government led by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, including excise and education.



The ED is investigating whether alleged irregularities occurred in the formulation and implementation of the Delhi Excise Policy, which was released in November of last year.

The scheme came under scrutiny after Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena recently recommended a CBI investigation into alleged irregularities in the implementation of Delhi's Excise Policy 2021-22.

In the same case, he had suspended 11 excise officials.

Sisodia, too, has called for a CBI investigation into the alleged policy irregularities.



According to officials, the CBI investigation was recommended based on the findings of the Delhi chief secretary's report filed in July, which showed prima facie violations of the GNCTD Act 1991, Transaction of Business Rules (ToBR)-1993, Delhi Excise Act-2009, and Delhi Excise Rules-2010.

During its investigation, the ED will look into whether individuals and companies involved in the policy-making of this scheme and related entities generated any "proceeds of crime under the definition of PMLA."



According to officials, the chief secretary's report revealed prima facie violations, such as "deliberate and gross procedural lapses," in order to provide "undue benefits to liquor licensees" through the policy.



It is alleged that after the tenders were awarded, undue financial favours were extended to liquor licensees, resulting in a loss to the exchequer.



According to sources, the excise department granted licensees a waiver of Rs 144.36 crore on the tendered licence fee due to COVID-19, reports ANI.