Delhi Liquor Policy Case: Manish Sisodia To Appear Before CBI On February 26

DELHI Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia has been asked to appear before the Central Burau of Investigation in link to the liquor policy scam.

Earlier, Sisodia was supposed to be questioned on Sunday, February 19, but reportedly, he sought for some more time and will now be appearing before CBI on February 26.

Sisodia on Sunday also inked the CBI summons on him in the excise policy case to the Supreme Court's ruling on the MCD mayoral polls on Friday, which he claimed was a slap on the face of the BJP.

Speaking to ANI on Sunday he said he receives the CBI summons on Saturday, just a day after the apex court directed that the election to Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) Mayor shall be conducted first and nominated persons have no right to vote in meetings of the Corporation.

"CBI has called me again tomorrow. They have unleashed the full power of CBI, ED (Enforcement Directorate) against me, raided my house, searched my bank locker, and yet found nothing against me," Sisodia had tweeted earlier.

"I have made arrangements for good education for the children of Delhi. They want to stop it. I have always cooperated with the investigation and will continue to do so," he had said.

On Sunday, a CBI officer had stated that Sisodia was not joining the investigation.

"Manish Sisodia is not joining the investigation today at CBI Headquarters, and no new date for the same has been announced so far," the CBI officer was quoted as saying by ANI.

The deputy chief minister was earlier questioned on October 17 last year and his home and bank lockers were also searched in connection with the case.

The agency summoned Sisodia nearly three months after filing a chargesheet in the Delhi excise policy case, officials said.

Reportedly, Sisodia's name has not been added in the chargesheet filed in the case that includes the name of businessmen Vijay Nair and Abhishek among seven accused.