New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Delhi on Monday continued to experience a cold day as the overall temperature was recorded at 9.6 degrees Celsius as of 8 am. However, the weather is slightly warmer than yesterday when the city recorded around 8 degrees Celsius in the morning.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted more rains ahead. IMD has said a downpour is very likely in Delhi from February 2 to February 4.

However, Northwest and Central India will witness a gradual rise by 4.6 degrees Celsius in the minimum temperature till February 3, keeping the temperature fairly warmer. Although, the temperature may fall by 3.4 degrees Celsius thereafter- bringing back cold days.

RK Jenamani, scientist at IMD, said peak rainfall activity will occur in Delhi on February 3rd, and a yellow alert is currently in place for the Capital.

"Due to the approaching intense western disturbance, minimum temperatures are gradually going to rise over northwest India. The impact of the WD will be felt mainly in the hills and northern areas but on February 3 we can expect light rain in Delhi and parts of Uttar Pradesh as well. The system will move eastwards bringing rain to Bihar, Jharkhand and West Bengal also. Thereafter there will be a fall in minimum temperatures...” said Jenamani.

“We could see light showers across the city on February 3, while a drizzle is expected in parts of Delhi on February 4. Unlike the past western disturbances in January which brought moderate rainfall both times, the intensity of this will be slightly lower. However, we can still expect gusty conditions,” he added.

Meanwhile, the air quality in Delhi slipped to the 'very poor' zone on Monday with an AQI (Air Quality Index) at 302. The level of PM 2.5 and PM 10 in Delhi's air also increased and stood at 122 and 212 respectively, as per the data given by the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR) India.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

