Delhi Lifts Ban On BS-III And BS-IV Diesel Vehicles From Nov 14

THE Delhi government on Sunday removed the ban on BS-III petrol and BS-IV diesel four-wheelers from Monday.

This means that now all types of vehicles can ply on roads in the national capital from November 14.

The decision was taken on November 7 at a review meeting. As per the decisions, the ban on the movement of BS-III petrol and BS-IV diesel vehicles was to be implied till November 13.

Meanwhile, a fine of Rs 20,000 was also charged for violating the rule under the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988.

Earlier, the Delhi transport department had mentioned in its order, "As per the directions provided under Stage III of revised GRAP, there will be a restriction to ply BS-III petrol and BS-IV diesel light motor vehicles (four-wheelers) in the jurisdiction of NCT of Delhi. The above directions will remain enforced till November 13 or downward revision in GRAP stage, whichever is earlier. The restrictions will continue beyond November 13, if CAQM orders GRAP-III and above restrictions."

On November 6, a Central government panel revoked Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) stage 4, which means that there is no ban on entry of trucks and non-BS 6 diesel light motor vehicles are allowed.

The bans were imposed due to the continuous rise in the Air Quality Indes (AQI) of the national capital. However, there has been a slight improvement in the air quality over a few days.

On Sunday, the AQI of Delhi stood at 320. However, despite this relative improvement, the city's air quality is still in 'very poor' category. On Saturday it was recorded at 353.

The National Capital Region (NCR) also continued to witness bad air as Noida also registered very poor air quality with an AQI of 341 while Gurugram's AQI stood at 324 and continued to remain in the 'very poor' category.

AQI recorded at all major monitoring stations in the national capital also stood in the 'very poor' category.

Air Quality Index from 0 to 100 is considered as good, while from 100 to 200 it is moderate, from 200 to 300 it is poor, and from 300 to 400 it is said to be very poor and from 400 to 500 or above it is considered as severe.

(With inputs from ANI)