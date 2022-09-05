Delhi LG Sends Legal Notice To AAP Leaders Over 'False' Charges

Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena sent a legal notice to five Aam Aadmi Party leaders on Monday—Atishi, Durgesh Pathak, Saurabh Bharadwaj, Sanjay Singh, and Jasmine Shah—over their "false and derogatory" charges against him for his alleged involvement in a Rs 1,400 crore "scam" during his tenure as the KVIC chairman.

The legal notice requires the AAP leaders to comply with the requisitions within 48 hours of their receipt.

AAP has alleged that the Lieutenant Governor of Delhi, Vinay Saxena, was involved in corruption during his stint as the chairman of the Khadi Village Industries during demonetisation.

Demanding Saxena's resignation, AAP has alleged the LG of changing the banned notes worth Rs.1400 crore as the chairman of Khadi.

However, the Delhi LG had earlier refuted the claims made by the AAP leaders. He also said that he would take legal action against the Aam Aadmi Party leaders for levelling "highly defamatory and false" allegations against him.

According to a statement released by LG Saxena's office, LG has taken the false and defamatory allegations against him seriously.

The LG has taken a serious view of these blatantly false, defamatory, and obviously diversionary allegations made by these AAP leaders and has decided to take legal action against them so that the AAP does not get away with its characteristic "shoot and scoot," the statement added.

Responding to the defamation charges, AAP spokesperson Saurabh Bharadwaj called for an independent inquiry into the case.

The relationship between AAP and the Lieutenant Governor, who took over in May, started on a stormy note, with Saxena refusing to give Delhi Chief Minister Kejriwal permission to visit Singapore.

In July, Saxena recommended that a CBI probe must be carried out into the alleged irregularities in the implementation of the Excise Policy.