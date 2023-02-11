'Unconstitutional': AAP Fumes After Delhi LG Removes Two Of Party's Nominees From Private DISCOMS

DELHI Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena on Saturday ordered the immediate removal of two Aam Aadmi Party leaders as the government nominees on the boards of private DISCOMs (electricity distribution companies) triggering a fresh face-off between the AAP and the LG.

AAP Spokesperson Jasmine Shah and Naveen ND Gupta, son of AAP MP ND Gupta have been removed from the board of BYPL, BRPL, owned by Anil Ambani and NDPDCL, owned by Tata.

The LG while ordering the removal of AAP leaders said that they had been illegally appointed to the boards of the DISCOMs as government nominees. The AAP nominees have been replaced by senior government officials on the board.

"Delhi LG, VK Saxena had ordered for the immediate removal of AAP Spokesperson, Jasmine Shah, Son of AAP MP, ND Gupta- Navin Gupta and other private individuals, who had been illegally appointed as government Nominees on the boards of privately owned DISCOMs- BYPL, BRPL (Anil Ambani) and NDPDCL (Tata)," the statement from the LG Office read.

Meanwhile, the Aam Aadmi Party called LG's decision unconstitutional and illegal and said that the ruling government only has the right to issue orders on electricity in the national capital. Terming the removal a mockery of the Supreme Court order, the AAP said, "LG doesn't have power to issue such orders, only the elected govt has power to issue orders on electricity".

"LG's orders removing Jasmine Shah and Naveen Gupta from the Board of DISCOMs is illegal and unconstitutional. LG does not have the power to issue such orders. Only the elected government has the power to issue orders on the subject of electricity. LG has made a complete mockery of all SC orders and the Constitution. He is openly going around saying that SC orders are not binding on him," the AAP statement read.

As per the release by the LG office, the two had "collaborated" with private representatives on boards of Anil Ambani-owned DISCOMS and "benefitted" them to the tune of Rs 8000 Cr at the cost of the public exchequer. The Finance Secretary, Power Secretary and MD, of Delhi Transco, will now represent the government on these Ambani and Tata-owned DISCOMS.

The statement informed that the Delhi government which owns 49 per cent of the stake in the private DISCOMS used to nominate senior government officials so that the interests of the government and people of Delhi could be taken care of, in decisions taken by the DISCOM boards.

"However, these AAP nominees on the DISCOMS, in a quid pro quo arrangement involving commissions and kickbacks, instead of acting vigilant in the interest of the people and government of Delhi, acted in cahoots with the BRPL and BYPL boards facilitated a decision by their boards to decrease the LPSC rates from 18 per cent to 12 per cent, and in the process unduly benefitted them to the tune of Rs 8468 crores- an amount that would have gone to the Delhi Government exchequer."

(With Agency Inputs)