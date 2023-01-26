Delhi LG Vs AAP Govt: Lt Governor Saxena Invites CM Arvind Kejriwal, His Ministers And 10 MLAs For Meeting

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Delhi Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena exchange greetings during the Republic Day 'at Home', at Raj Niwas, in New Delhi on Tuesday. (ANI Photo)

As the tussle between Delhi government and the Lieutenant Governor drags on, LG Vinai Kumar Saxena has invited Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, his ministers and 10 AAP MLAs for a meeting in Raj Niwas on Friday. The Lieutenant Governor on Thursday expressed willingness to meet AAP leaders tomorrow at 4 pm.

Kejriwal-led government and Lt Governor Saxena share a troubled relationship and the latest point of contention has been Delhi government's proposal to send its teachers for training in Finland.

The AAP government had alleged that the Lieutenant Governor rejected the proposal and was refusing to hold a meeting over it. Earlier, on January 16, Kejriwal and his party MLAs held a protest march between the Vidhan Sabha and Raj Niwas as they sought to meet the Lt Governor.

However, the Chief Minister Kejriwal and his ministers returned after waiting for nearly an hour. The chief minister alleged that the LG refused to meet him, his deputy Manish Sisodia and AAP MLAs.

Denying the charges in a letter to Kejriwal, Saxena said the chief minister insisted for a meeting which would be attended by all his MLAs, and that it was not possible at a short notice.

Kejriwal responded to the LG letter saying the government had suggested a fresh proposal for a meeting between the two sides. However, AAP leaders had later claimed that Saxena refused to meet the Chief Minister and AAP MLAs.

A rare scene of bonhomie could however be seen on Tuesday, when Kejriwal attended the 'at home' function ahead of Republic Day hosted by the LG at Raj Niwas. The two were seen warmly greeting each another during the function that was also attended by politicians from BJP and other parties.