Delhi LG Slams Kejriwal Over Absence From Raj Ghat On Gandhi Jayanti

Delhi Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena pays homage at the Samadhi of Mahatma Gandhi on his 153rd birth anniversary, observed as 'Gandhi Jayanti', at Raj Ghat, in New Delhi on Sunday. (ANI Photo)

IN A fresh attack against Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena on Monday hit out at the AAP convener for not attending the ceremony to commemorat Mahatma Gandhi and Lal Bahadur Shastri on October 2. The Lt Governor wrote a letter to Kejriwal, calling his absence from Raj Ghat and Vijay Ghat as "a deliberate breach of protocol" which he said was "indicative of disrespect and insult to the President of India".

"It is with a deep sense of pain, regret and disappointment that I draw your attention towards the utter disregard displayed by you and the Government headed by you towards the commemoration of Gandhi Jayanti and the Jayanti of Bharat Ratna, Lal Bahadur Shastri Ji yesterday," the Lieutenant Governor wrote.

Kejriwal and his ministers were not present at the ceremony attended by President Droupadi Murmu, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and a host of other top political leaders of all parties, representatives of foreign missions in India and common residents of Delhi.

"While the Deputy Chief Minister was perfunctorily present there for a few minutes, he did not deem the occasion fit enough for him to stay the course," the LG added.

"What makes this absence all the more unacceptable and appalling is the fact that President of India and Vice President of India were duly invited for the program alter approval from the Chief Minister, and the Dy. Chief Minister and Minister In-charge of General Administration Deptt (GAD). (MOD, were in the loop, having initiated and approved the proposal for the same, as the file went up to the Chief Minister. Moreover, in accepting the invite from the Delhi Government, the President's Secretariat had clearly apprised the Chief Minister through his Addl. Secretary, that it was expected of the Chief Minister to be present at the program and receive the President at Vijay Ghat," he said.

The LG said that organising the "Homage Function" at Vijay Ghat, the Samadhi of Shastri is officially under the charge and responsibility of the Delhi government.

"The General Administration Department (GAD), GNCTD organises the function and issues invitations thereof. The invitation cards for the program yesterday were issued in the name of the Chief Minister," he said.

However, he said that the Chief Minister was absent from the programme at Vijay Ghat and the Deputy Chief Minister who came there, left the venue without waiting for the President to arrive.

He further said this is not only highly improper but prima facie amounts to a deliberate breach of protocol indicative of disrespect and insult to the President of India - the highest Constitutional Authority of the Republic.

LG Saxena also invoked Article 51A of Constitution, which envisages that 'it shall be the duty of every citizen of India (a) to abide by the Constitution and respect its ideals and institutions'.