Delhi LG Orders Transfer Of 12 IAS Officers Hours After CBI Raid At Manish Sisodia's House

Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia at his residence during a CBI raid in connection with alleged irregularities in Delhi Excise Policy. (ANI Photo)

In a major bureaucratic reshuffle, Delhi Lieutenant Governor (LG) V.K. Saxena on Friday evening ordered the immediate transfer of 12 Indian Administrative Services (IAS) officers. The direction has come after the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Friday raided 22 locations in the national capital, including the house of Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia in connection with irregularities in new Excise policy case.

Sisodia was listed along with 14 others in an FIR in connection with alleged irregularities in the formulation and execution of the Delhi Excise Policy by the CBI.

According to the order, 1990-batch officer Jitendra Narain has been made the chairman and managing director of Delhi Finance Corporation (DFC) while southwest Delhi district magistrate Hemant Kumar has been given the additional charge as DFC's executive director.

Vivek Pandey has been appointed as secretary (IT) and given the additional charge of managing director of Geospatial Delhi Limited and director of Union Territory Civil Services. Until now, he was posted as secretary, administrative reforms.

An officer of the 2004 batch Shurbir Singh has been relieved of the charge of secretary (cooperation) and given the charge of secretary (power) while he will continue to be the chairman of the Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board.

Officer Garima Gupta has been given the additional charge of special secretary, transport, while she will continue to be the managing director of Shahjahanabad Redevelopment Corporation and secretary, social welfare and women and child development.

Ashish Madhaorao More, a 2005-batch officer, has been given the additional responsibility of secretary (services) while he will continue his duties as secretary, General Administrative Department, and staff officer to the chief secretary.

Director of women and child development Krishna Kumar has been given additional charge of Registrar Cooperative Societies with effect from September 1. The order said 2010-batch officer Kalyan Sahai Meena has been appointed as special secretary of urban development.

Sonal Swaroop, a 2012-batch officer, has been appointed as the special secretary to the Lieutenant Governor. She was posted as an additional commissioner in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi.

The twelve officers who have been transferred are:

Jitendra Narain (AGMUT: 1990)

Anil Kumar Singh (AGMUT: 1995)

Vivek Pandey (AGMUT: 2003)

Shurbir Singh (AGMUT: 2004)

Garima Gupta (AGMUT: 2004)

Ashish Madhaorao More (AGMUT: 2005)

Udit Prakash Rai (AGMUT: 2007)

Vijendra Singh Rawat (AGMUT: 2007)

Krishan Kumar (AGMUT: 2010)

Kalyan Sahay Meena (AGMUT: 2010)

Sonal Swaroop (AGMUT: 2012)

Hemant Kumar (AGMUT: 2013)