Delhi LG Orders FIR Against Jal Board Officials Over Rs 20 Crore 'Embezzlement

DELHI Lieutenant Governor, Vinai Kumar Saxena, directed the Chief Secretary on Saturday to file a FIR against Delhi Jal Board officials and others for Rs 20 crore embezzlement, according to a statement reported by news agency ANI.

According to the statement, the LG has also directed that officers/officials of the Delhi Jal Board involved in the above siphoning of funds be identified, their responsibilities assigned, and instructed to submit a report within 15 days.

The statement also reads that for several years, cash totaling over Rs 20 crore collected as water bills from individuals went to a private bank account rather than DJB's bank account, resulting in huge financial losses to the Delhi Jal Board.

The DJB appointed Corporation Bank as its banker to collect water bills on its behalf through an order in June 2012 for three years, which was renewed in 2016, 2017, and even 2019 after the fraud was discovered.

In turn, the bank, in complete violation of the contract terms and with the knowledge of DJB officials, hired a private agency, M/s Freshpay IT Solutions Pvt. Ltd., to collect cash and cheques and deposit them in DJB's bank account.

While extending the bank's contract beyond October 10, 2019, when Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal was the Chairman of DJB, it was discovered that grave irregularities had occurred regarding the delayed/non-deposition of cash by the bank during the contract period from August 11, 2012, to October 10, 2019.

It was discovered that Rs. 20 crore (including interest, penalties, and so on) deposited by consumers had not been transferred into the DJB's bank account. Despite this, the Board of Directors, led by Kejriwal, extended Corporation Bank's contract, and thus that of M/s Freshpay IT Solutions Pvt. Ltd., the bank's collection agent, until 2020.

Furthermore, the DJB not only extended their contract but increased their service fee from Rs 5 to Rs 6 per bill.

Following that, it was discovered that cash bills collected from Delhi residents were deposited in the Federal Bank and then transferred to the private account of one M/s Aurrum E-Payments Pvt. Ltd., rather than being deposited in the DJB's bank account.

The Delhi LG has taken serious note of the fact that, despite the fraud being exposed, the DJB not only did not make any effort to recover the money and punish the guilty, but also extended the embezzlers' contract by another year, establishing prima facie connivance.