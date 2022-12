Delhi LG VK Saxena on Tuesday directed Chief Secretary to recover Rs 97 Crores from AAP for political advertisements it published as government ads. (Image: ANI)

DELHI Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena on Tuesday directed the Delhi chief secretary to recover Rs 97 crore from the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) for the political advertisements it published as government advertisements. The LG cited a violation of the 2016 order of the Delhi High Court and Committee on Content Regulation in Government Advertising (CCRGA) order regarding advertisements by political parties.