Delhi LG Denies AAP’s Claim Of New Dumping Site In City, Asks MCD To Take Action Against ‘Misleading Elements’

Ahead of the MCD elections, which are likely to take place in December, the AAP has increased its criticism of the saffron party-led civic body over "lack of sanitation" in Delhi and "trash mountains" at landfill sites in Bhalaswa, Okhla, and Ghazipur.

By Shivam Shandilya
Sat, 29 Oct 2022 04:01 PM IST
Minute Read
Delhi LG Denies AAP’s Claim Of New Dumping Site In City, Asks MCD To Take Action Against ‘Misleading Elements’
Delhi LG Vinai Kumar Saxena (ANI)

AMID the allegations by the Aam Aadmi Party that the MCD is planning new garbage dumping sites in Delhi so as to clear the "mountains" of filth at the existing three landfills in the national capital, Delhi LG VK Saxena has directed the civic body on Saturday to take strict legal action against "elements" misleading people.

Saxena, in a series of tweets, said the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD)has cleared 26.1 lakh metric tonnes of waste in the last few months and the height of the garbage has come down by 10-15 metres. He also added that not a single new dumping site is planned in the city.

"Contrary to false claims by some people with partisan vested interests, NOT A SINGLE NEW DUMPING SITE IS PLANNED by MCD in the City," LG Saxena tweeted.

"Have instructed MCD to take strict legal action against elements who mislead Delhi," the LG said in another tweet.

Also Read
'Safe Govt, Unsafe Others': Kapil Sibal Slams Centre On New IT Rules
'Safe Govt, Unsafe Others': Kapil Sibal Slams Centre On New IT Rules

The AAP has sharpened its criticism of the saffron party-led civic body over "lack of sanitation" in Delhi and "trash mountains" at landfill sites in Bhalaswa, Okhla, and Ghazipur ahead of the MCD elections, which are anticipated around December.
Arvind Kejriwal, the AAP convenor and the chief minister of Delhi, visited the Ghazipur dump site on Thursday and claimed that the MCD intended to build 16 additional garbage sites in the area.

Also Read
3 Women Among 9 Booked For Alleged Religious Conversion In Uttar Pradesh’s..
3 Women Among 9 Booked For Alleged Religious Conversion In Uttar Pradesh’s..

The politics of garbage has become the centre point in AAP's attack on the BJP that is ruling over the erstwhile three municipal corporations that have now merged and are known as MCD.

The election for the 250 MCD wards is expected to be around December this year.

Related Reads
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy.