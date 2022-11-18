Delhi L-G Asks CM Kejriwal To Sack DDC VC Jasmine Shah, Bars Him From Discharging His Duties

Office chamber of Vice Chairman, DDC at 33, Shamnath Marg in Delhi sealed in order to prevent access to the premises.

By JE News Desk
Fri, 18 Nov 2022 09:48 AM IST
Minute Read
Delhi LG VK Saxena (Left) and CM Arvind Kejriwal (Right) (Image: ANI)

THE FACE-OFF between Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena and AAP started again after LG asked Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to sack Jasmine Shah from the post of Vice Chairman of the Dialogue and Development Commission (DDC) for allegedly misusing his office for political purposes.

The order was issued by Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena on Thursday evening in which L-G directed the Chief Minister to restrict Jasmine Shah from "discharging his duties" as the vice chairman of DDC and from using any "privilege and facilities" associated with the office of Vice Chairman, DDC with immediate effect till a "decision is taken by CM" in this regard.

In order to "block access to the premises," the Vice Chairman's office at 33 Shamnath Marg in Delhi has been shut. "An administrative order to this effect was issued by the planning department of Delhi Government on Thursday, in compliance of which the SDM, Civil Lines sealed the office premises of DDC late Thursday night," the L-G office said.

“Lt. Governor of GNCTD has ordered that Jasmine Shah be restricted from the discharge of functions as Vice Chairman, DDCD and to use any privileges and facilities connected with the office of VC, DDCD with immediate effect," the order stated further.

Further details are awaited.

(With ANI Inputs)

 

