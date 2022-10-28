Delhi LG Announces Dry Day On October 30 In View Of Chhath Puja

DELHI Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena on Friday declared Chhath Puja on October 30, as a 'dry day' in the national capital, as per Section 2 (35) of the Delhi Excise Act, 2009, reported news agency IANS.

Additionally, he also wrote to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and asked him to ensure that sufficient manpower and logistics must be put in place well before the time at all designated sites.

"It has been brought to my notice that more than 840 sites have been identified and designated for this purpose by the departments concerned. Anticipating large gatherings this year and keeping in mind the zeal and fervour with which the festival is celebrated, it becomes imperative on part of the administration to leave no stone unturned in the unfettered organization the festival at all designated Chhath Puja Ghats, with utmost professionalism," LG Saxena has said in the letter.

"In this regard, it is felt necessary that sufficient manpower and logistics must be put in place well before time at all sites. Simultaneously, relevant information in this regard along with messages creating awareness and urging people regarding the same must be put in public domain," reads the letter.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday also wrote to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal asking him to declare a 'dry day' on 'Chhath Puja'.

"Today we have written to the Chief Minister of Delhi to declare a dry day on 'Chhath Puja' to maintain the sanctity of Delhi and the festival," said Delhi BJP chief Adesh Gupta.

Friday marks the first day of Chhath Puja, i.e., Nahay Khay. On the occasion, the BJP President also visited the oldest Chhath Ghat of Delhi, the ITO Yamuna Ghat for reviewing the arrangement.

"This is the oldest Chhath Ghat of Delhi and there is no arrangement so far. It is the total accountability of the Delhi Government. Due to the Covid pandemic, there have been no Chhath celebrations on the bank of the Yamuna river in the last two years and this year too, no arrangement has been made so far. So, due to mismanagement, no Chhath celebrations took place this year too," said Aadesh Gupta during the inspection.

Taking a jibe at the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), the BJP leader accused AAP of making fun of the Hindu religion. During elections, their leaders become Hindu and before that, "they make fun of the Hindu Gods and goddesses," he said.

The four-day-long festival of Chhath Puja is predominantly celebrated in Bihar, Jharkhand, and Uttar Pradesh and is one of the most important festivals in these states.

(With inputs from agencies)