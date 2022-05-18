New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal - who completed five years in the office in December last year - has submitted his resignation to President Ram Nath Kovind due to some "personal reasons", said officials on Wednesday.

"He (Baijal) has submitted his resignation to the president," news agency PTI quoted a senior official as saying.

Baijal, a 1969 batch Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer, was appointed as the Lieutenant Governor of Delhi in December 2016 after the resignation of his predecessor Najeeb Jung.

Baijal, who also served as the Union Home Secretary under former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, had been at loggerheads with Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal over several issues, including the handling of the COVID-19 pandemic in the national capital and the farmers' protest.

Kejriwal and his AAP had accused Baijal of being an "agent" of Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government at the Centre and alleged that he was not allowing Delhi government to "work freely" in the city-state.

"What is the need of an elected dispensation if everything has to be done through the Centre via L-G," Kejriwal's deputy Manish Sisodia had said once, accusing Baijal of "destabilising the Delhi government".

However, Baijal, who has on several occasions vetoed several of Kejriwal government's moves, has dismissed the allegations against him.

