New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: All the Delhi residents who are currently under home isolation due to the coronavirus can now learn Yoga. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday announced that a yoga and meditation class will be launched for the COVID-19 patients in home isolation from January 12.

The Chief Minister mentioned the pros of Yoga and mentioned that " Yoga boosts immunity and he added "We have come up with a wonderful program for those who are in isolation... The Delhi government is starting a new initiative under 'Delhi ki Yogshaala' for the speedy recovery of all such Covid patients".

He further added, "under the new initiative an instructor will teach yoga to COVID-19 patients for their speedy recovery. Today we will send a link to all the patients who are home quarantined and they can confirm their availability and their timings.

" In the morning, there will be five classes for one hour each, starting from 6 am to 12 pm, while in the evening, the classes will be from 4 pm to 7 pm."

होम आइसोलेशन में रहकर इलाज ले रहे सभी कोरोना संक्रमित मरीज़ जल्द से जल्द स्वस्थ हो सकें, इसके लिए दिल्ली सरकार ‘दिल्ली की योगशाला’ के तहत एक नई पहल शुरू कर रही है। Press Conference | LIVE https://t.co/0clJJX9a9z — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) January 11, 2022

Under the initiative, from Wednesday, trained instructors will conduct hour-long classes in the morning and evening, he said.

Each class will comprise 15 patients. The participants can also interact with their instructor.

Yoga classes a one-of-a-kind initiative claimed Delhi CM and said, "I think this kind of program is happening for the first time... No one in the whole world is doing such a program for corona-infected home isolation patients."

Stressing that yoga can help boost immunity, Kejriwal said the Delhi government has made arrangements to conduct online classes for up to 40,000 patients in home isolation.

Amid rising cases in the National Capital, the Delhi government has imposed several restrictions to curb the effects of the deadly covid-19. Earlier today DDMA had closed the dine-in facility in restaurants and made work-from-home mandatory for private offices, except for essential services.

Posted By: Ashita Singh