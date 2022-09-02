Delhi Issues Guidelines For Immersion Of Idols For Ganesh Utsav, Durga Puja

A set of guidelines were issued by the Delhi Pollution Control Committee on Friday in the wake of Ganesh Utsav, Durga Puja, and other upcoming festivals. In order to avoid pollution, the committee has directed the idol makers and sellers to use natural clay and biodegradable materials while making idols of God.

Further, the Commission has also said that idol makers will not be allowed to use POP (Plaster of Paris), and idols made with POP will not be allowed for immersion in water bodies including ghats and ponds. People can immerse these idols only at designated places identified by authorities.

"Safety measures are to be taken at the banks of river Yamuna during immersion of idols as detailed in the guidelines. As far as possible, encourage immersion of idols in a bucket of water or artificial ponds. Worship materials may be collected separately for disposal," the committee said.

Ganesh Chaturthi started on August 31 and is a ten-day festival with Visarjan taking place on September 9, 2022. The festival is being observed with great zeal and pomp across India. The festival marks the birth of Lord Ganesha.

Meanwhile, the festival season is just around the corner with major festivals such as Durga Puja, Navratri, Dussera, and Diwali taking place in the upcoming months. The celebration for Durga Puja will begin on September 25, with Shasthi falling on October 1. The festival is a 10-day celebration, and people worship Goddess Durga.

Months before the festival, the idol makers start making sculpt idols of Durga and her children (Lakshmi, Saraswati, Kartik, and Ganesh) using unfired clay.

The festival marks its beginning on the day of Mahalaya when the ritual of 'pran pratistha' is done by painting the eyes on the goddess idol. Sasthi, Saptami, Ashtami. Every day the festival has its own significance and set of rituals. The celebrations culminate on the tenth day known as Vijaya Dashami when the idols are immersed in water bodies.

(With agency inputs)