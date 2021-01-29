Delhi Blast: In a statement, the Delhi Police said that the blast damaged several vehicles parked near the Embassy but no one was injured, adding that an investigation is underway.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Delhi Police on Friday evening said that a "low-intensity" blast was reported near the Israel Embassy in the national capital, following which the security was increased in the region and the area was cordoned off.

In a statement, the Delhi Police said that the blast, which occurred near a pavement, damaged several vehicles parked near the Embassy but no one was injured, adding that an investigation is underway.

Though the cause of the blast is yet to be ascertained, media reports suggest that it was caused by an improvised explosive device (IED) that was "wrapped up in a plastic bag".

"A very low-intensity improvised device went off at 5.05 pm near 5 APJ Abdul Kalam Road near Jindal house. No injury to any person is there and nor any damage to property was witnessed, except window panes of three vehicles parked nearby," the Delhi Police said in a statement, as reported by news agency ANI.

"The improvised device was found in a flower pot on road divider near Jindal House, Delhi. It appears that it was thrown from a moving vehicle," it added.

The blast took place just 1.7 kilometers from Vijay Chowk, where the Beating Retreat ceremony was held on Friday. President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other senior members of the Cabinet were present at the ceremony.

The suspected IED blast comes at a time when security forces have warned that Al-Qaeda, Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and pro-Khalistani supporters might carry out attacks across the country, especially in New Delhi and West Bengal, where assembly polls are slated to take place this year.

In December last year, the Delhi Police had also arrested five terrorists after a shootout from East Delhi's Shakarpur area. Following their arrest, the police had said that the terrorists "backed by Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI)" and were involved in the murder of Shaurya Chakra awardee Balwinder Singh in Punjab.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma