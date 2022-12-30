Delhi Invokes Stage 3 Anti-Pollution Plan As AQI Dips To 'Very Poor Category'; See What's Banned

THE Delhi government on Friday invoked Stage 3 of anti-pollution plan, putting a ban on non-essential construction and demolition work.

Despite the relief from cold weather, the air quality in the national capital remained in a very poor category as the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) of the city reached 364 on Friday morning, according to data from the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR).

Delhi government bans construction & demolition activities to prevent air quality from worsening pic.twitter.com/wwe695I7Fr — ANI (@ANI) December 30, 2022

According to the experts, the air quality may also remain in a very poor category on Saturday.

The AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.