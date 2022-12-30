Delhi Invokes Stage 3 Anti-Pollution Plan As AQI Dips To 'Very Poor Category'; See What's Banned

The AQI of the national capital on Friday stood at 364, and according to the experts, it will continue to remain in very poor category on Saturday too.

By JE News Desk
Fri, 30 Dec 2022 05:38 PM IST
Vehicles commute in the dense smog in November (Image Credits: ANI)

THE Delhi government on Friday invoked Stage 3 of anti-pollution plan, putting a ban on non-essential construction and demolition work.

Despite the relief from cold weather, the air quality in the national capital remained in a very poor category as the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) of the city reached 364 on Friday morning, according to data from the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR).

According to the experts, the air quality may also remain in a very poor category on Saturday.

The AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

