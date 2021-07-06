The Delhi government has planned to work under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP). Under this plan, the colour coordinated system will work during the third wave of Covid-19.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The third wave of COVID-19 is predicted to hit the country in the month of August and will reach its peak by September, several reports have suggested. Seeing the situation, the Delhi government has planned to work under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP). Under this plan, the colour coordinated system will work during the third wave of Covid-19. The odd-even formula will be implemented in the markets as soon as the cases of third-wave start to spike. On the other hand, the operation of the Delhi metro will also be put on hold.

There are four different types of alerts — Yellow, Amber, Orange, and Red- :

Yellow: The alert will be issued if the infection rate remains more than 0.5 per cent for two consecutive days or 1,500 new cases of coronavirus will be reported for a week and 500 oxygen beds in hospitals are filled for an average of a week.

Restrictions: Weekly markets will be given permission according to their municipal zone at half the capacity of vendors. On the other hand, malls and shops with non-essential goods and services can operate on the odd-even formula between 10 am to 8 pm. Meanwhile, the manufacturing units and industrial sectors can also operate

Amber: If the infection rate remains more than 1 per cent for two consecutive days or there are 3,500 new cases in a week or an average of more than 700 oxygen beds are filled during a week then the city will enter this next phase of restrictions.

Restrictions: Construction activities will be allowed. Shops in markets and malls will be given a permission to operate from 10 am to 6 pm under the odd-even formula.

Orange: The Orange phase will have strict effects. This alert will be applicable if the rate of coronavirus infection remains more than 2 per cent for two consecutive days or 9,000 new cases are registered during a week or if the occupancy of the hospital bed is 1,000 for seven consecutive days.

Restrictions: All malls and markets will remain closed except those shops that provide essential services like groceries, milk, and chemists. Metro services will remain closed; buses will be allowed to operate with 50 per cent seating capacity only for those people who are dealing in essential services. Autos, cabs, e-rickshaws will be allowed to carry a maximum of two passengers.

Red: If the infection rate of corona remains more than 5 per cent for 2 days straight or 16,000 new cases are registered in a week. This might also lead to the occupancy of hospitals bed with an average of 3000 oxygen beds remaining for a week or more.

Restrictions: Construction activities will not be allowed to operate and factories that produce essential items can work if workers can stay on site.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen