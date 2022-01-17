New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Covid cases in Delhi are likely to see a massive drop as Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Monday said that the city is likely to witness 4,000-5,000 fewer COVID-19 cases than the number reported before. He also mentioned that 100 percent of eligible Delhi population have been inoculated with first dose of covid-19 vaccine.

He also said that the vaccination drive in Delhi was completed one year on Monday and claimed that a total of 2.85 crore doses have been administered so far.

Jain said that Covid cases in the city have been reducing and Monday will be the fourth straight day when the number of cases will be lesser than the cases reported on the previous day.

“Fresh cases today (Monday) are likely to be 4,000-5,000 less than over 18,000 reported yesterday (Sunday). It is expected to be around 13,000-14,000 today,” Jain said in a media byte.

On the vaccination drive, he said, "First dose of Covid vaccine has been given to 100 percent of the eligible population in Delhi while both doses have been given to 80 percent of the targeted people. As many as 1.28 lakh precautionary doses have been administered to senior citizens, frontline workers, and healthcare workers.”

Jain also quashed Harayana Health Minister's statement blaming Delhi for the high COVID infection rate and “uncontrolled” rise in cases in the national capital. Jain said, "These are political talks, I can also tell how many Haryana people are testing positive in Delhi. Over 1,000 #COVID19 cases are being reported from outside Delhi every day."

He added that out of 1.28 lakh precautionary doses, nearly 36,000 are administered to senior citizens, 60,000 to frontline workers, and 32,000 to healthcare workers.

Meanwhile, Delhi in the last 24 hours recorded 18,286 COVID-19 cases on Sunday with the positivity rate at 27.8 percent. As many as 28 Covid deaths were reported in Sunday's health bulletin.

Posted By: Ashita Singh