New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Delhi government has issued new rules for wearing masks in public places. As per the new rules, a fine of Rs 500 will be imposed on those found not wearing masks in public places in the national capital. The fine will not be applicable to persons travelling together in private four-wheeler vehicles.

"A fine of Rs 500 will be imposed on those found not wearing masks in public places in Delhi. The fine will not be applicable to persons travelling together in private four-wheeler vehicles," the notification issued by the Delhi government said.

A fine of Rs 500 will be imposed on those found not wearing masks in public places in Delhi.



The fine will not be applicable to persons travelling together in private four-wheeler vehicles. pic.twitter.com/02HqfLdzme — ANI (@ANI) April 22, 2022

The decision has been taken as the positivity rate of COVID-19 infection has been increasing in Delhi over the past fortnight, the notification mentioned.

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) after examining all relevant facts related to the penal provisions for not adhering to COVID-19 protocols of wearing masks in public places, decided to impose the fine with immediate effect.

This comes after the Delhi government on Friday released the Special Operating Procedure (SOPs) to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in schools.

As per the rules, schools will have to make a quarantine room inside the premises and teachers have to daily check on students for COVID symptoms in them. The head of the school has to ensure all eligible students and staff are vaccinated. Further, "students should also be guided to avoid sharing of lunch, stationery items," the SOPs issued by the government read.

"Teachers are also directed to report to the principal immediately if any student in the class is found with Covid symptoms. The same must be reported to zonal and district authorities and the school may close specific wing temporarily or the area may be cordoned off," it added.

Posted By: Sugandha Jha