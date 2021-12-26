New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Delhi government announced on Sunday that night curfew will be imposed in the national capital from December 27 onwards. The night curfew has been timed at 11:00 PM in the night to 5:00 AM the next morning. The Delhi government took the call to impose night curfew in the wake of rising COVID-19 cases amid the threat posed by new Omicron strain of COVID-19.

Delhi reports 290 positive cases, one death, and 120 recoveries in the last 24 hours. Active cases 1,103#Delhi #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/GbznZkFnZj — Jagran English (@JagranEnglish) December 26, 2021

Delhi's test positivity rate rose to 0.55 per cent on Sunday with 290 new additions in the tally of existing COVID-19 cases in the national capital.

This is a breaking story. More information will be updated soon.

Posted By: Mukul Sharma