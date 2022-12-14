After Indigo Airlines, Air India issued new advisory to bring down congestion at the Terminal-3 of the Indira Gandhi Internation Airport, New Delhi.(Image Credit: Reuters.)

HOURS after Indigo airlines issued an advisory for passengers to reach airport at least 3.5 hours prior to domestic departures and to carry with them only one piece of hand baggage weighing 7 kg for smooth security check, Air India also released a similar advisory for people flying out of the national capital.

Air India issued new advisory to bring down congestion at the Terminal-3 of the Indira Gandhi Internation Airport (IGIA), Delhi.

The travel advisory issued by Air India for Delhi airport reads, “Airports in Delhi are experiencing heavier than usual footfall, resulting in longer boarding and check-in times. Passengers are requested to arrive at least 3.5 hours for domestic and 4 hours for international before their flight time and carry only 1 piece of cabin luggage for a seamless security check. We request our passengers to complete web check-in for faster movement at the airport.”

The advisory came in the wake of complaints made by several passengers on social media and other platforms about the long waiting hours and queues at the Indira Gandhi International Airport.

Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia is also inspecting the arrangements at Terminal 3 of the airport to deal with the problem of congestion as followed by the action plan.

Furthermore, the ministry of Civil Aviation has written a letter to all civil airlines regarding the problem of congestion at the airports and urged them to post real-time updates on waiting time on social media.

The ministry also asked airlines to deploy enough manpower at all check-in/baggage drop counters in advance to curb the problem of congestion and allow smooth flow of passengers at airports. “A command centre will also monitor crowding at the gates on a real-0time basis,” the officials said.

After massive overcrowding at the Delhi airport, Parliamentary Standing Committee on Transport, Tourism and Culture has summoned the CEO of Delhi Airport Ltd (DIAL) and others on December 15 regarding several passengers facing problem of congestion at airport.

The passengers have been complaining about overcrowding at Delhi airport, long waiting hours and shared pictures of the crowd on social media over the past few days.