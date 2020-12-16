Those who have already applied for the high-security registration plate and colour-coded stickers were not challaned. Here's how you can get your HSRP:

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Delhi traffic department started from Tuesday imposing fine on four-wheelers without high-security registration plate (HSRP) and colour-coded stickers. As many as 239 vehicles were challaned on the first day for violating the new traffic rule.

The traffic department's enforcement wing has deployed teams in nine districts of Delhi, including Wazirpur, Saket, Shastri Park, Akshardham, Delhi Cantt, Dwarka where vehicle owners were fined for Rs 5,500, according to KK Dahiya, special commissioner(operations) of the transport department.

However, those who have already applied for the high-security registration plate and colour-coded stickers were not challaned. The only requirement is that they need to show the acknowledgement receipt of the application.

According to a report in Jagran, around 40,000 vehicle owners have already applied for the HSRP and colour-coded stickers in the national capital. Here's how you can apply for the HSRP and colour-coded sticker in Delhi and Uttar Pradesh:

Step 1: Log on to bookmyhsrp.com

Step 2: Click on the option - High Security Registration Plate with Colour Sticker

Step 3: Select Vehicle Make - Four Wheeler

Step 4: Select the brand of your car

Step 5: Select the state - Delhi/UP - based on the registration number of your vehicle

Step 6: Choose from the two options - Private or Commercial Vehicle

Step 7: Select Fuel Type - Petrol/Diesel/CNG/Electric

Step 8: Fill the required details of the vehicle for booking an appointment

Step 9: You can choose from the two options - 1. If you want the HSRP to be delivered at home (which costs an additional Rs 250) 2. visit the dealer/centre for the high-security registration plate and colour sticker

Step 10: Choose the date and time from the available slots

Step 11: Make the payment online and you will get the ackowledgement receipt.

Step 12: Save the receipt and show to the traffic police official when asked for it.

The amended MV act says that a vehicle without HSRP can be slapped a fine of Rs 10,000, which has been compounded to Rs 5,500 by the transport department. The same goes for cars registered in the national capital that don't have colour-coded fuel stickers.

The colour-coded or fuel stickers are meant for identifying vehicles based on their fuel type. Those vehicles, which run on petrol and CNG, will have light blue-coloured stickers, while the ones that use diesel will have orange-coloured stickers. These colour-coded stickers have details like the registration number, the registering authority, a laser-branded PIN, and the engine and chassis numbers of the vehicle.

Posted By: Abhinav Gupta