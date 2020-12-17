Rosmerta Safety Systems Pvt Ltd, one of the HSRP manufacturers that operates the website, filed a complaint with Delhi Police regarding the issue.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: With Delhi traffic department cracking the whip on car owners who don’t have high-security registration plate (HSRP) or colour-coded fuel stickers, thousands of people tried to apply online and book slots on Wednesday.

However, most of them were unable to do it. Later, an official of the department said that the website was hacked on Wednesday which led to the failure.

Rosmerta Safety Systems Pvt Ltd, one of the HSRP manufacturers that operates the website, filed a complaint with DCP, Cyber Crime Cell, Special Cell and Delhi Police regarding the issue.

The website -- www.bookmyhsrp.com -- was hacked at around 10.50 am and the issue was resolved in the evening.

"The present complaint is filed on behalf of Rosmerta Safety Systems Pvt Ltd regarding the unauthorised and illegal access or hacking by unknown person(s) of the website catering to booking services relating to affixation of HSRP by vehicle owners," said the police complaint filed by the company.

The website was not functional and had aberrations while navigation, showing it was unauthorisedly accessed and illegally hacked by someone. The site was deactivated by the company and an IT expert team was engaged to restore it, said the complaint.

The website catering to booking of HSRPs is maintained and operated with all the required technical security measures and confidentiality, asserted the complaint.

"It is relevant to mention that unauthorised access and hacking of website may compromise the personal information of users and may also lead to alteration, distortion or date theft of by such unknown persons who hacked the website," it said.

Posted By: Abhinav Gupta