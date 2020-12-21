Delhi HSRP and Colour-coded Fuel Stickers: Around 30,000 bookings for HSRP are received daily, whereas only 10,000 such registration plates are affixed in a day.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: With the transport department cracking down on violators of the new traffic rule of the mandatory high-security registration plate and colour-coded fuel stickers, thousands of vehicle owners are applying for the same online.

However, they are not likely to get their HSRP and colour-coded stickers quickly as they are being given a waiting period of up to four months.

According to transport department officials quoted by news agency PTI, around 30,000 bookings for HSRP are received daily, whereas only 10,000 such registration plates are affixed in a day.

HSRP supplier Rosmerta Safety Systems has said that it is expanding the its booking facilities as well as affixation capabilities as doorstep as demand is rising on a day-to-day basis.

"Once a vehicle owner makes a booking the slip that is generated is valid for a period of 15 days from the date of appointment. The enforcement agency will not challan the vehicle if the booking slip is presented," said the company's spokesperson.

Reacting to complaints that owners of older vehicles were unable to book HSRP online as details of those vehicles were not updated on the latest NIC database, Vahan 4, the company said that such vehicle owners need to log on to the website and get their data updated.

The Delhi traffuc department has started fining people for the violation of carrying High-Security Registration Plates and Colour-Coded Fuel Stickers on their vehicles from this week in accordance with the government's new amendments in the Motor Vehicle Act (MVA). Both private and commercial vehicles will be challaned for Rs 10,000 if found violating, however, the fine has been compounded to Rs 5,500.

Here's how you can apply for the HSRP and colour-coded sticker in Delhi and Uttar Pradesh:

Step 1: Log on to bookmyhsrp.com

Step 2: Click on the option - High Security Registration Plate with Colour Sticker

Step 3: Select Vehicle Make - Four Wheeler

Step 4: Select the brand of your car

Step 5: Select the state - Delhi/UP - based on the registration number of your vehicle

Step 6: Choose from the two options - Private or Commercial Vehicle

Step 7: Select Fuel Type - Petrol/Diesel/CNG/Electric

Step 8: Fill the required details of the vehicle for booking an appointment

Step 9: You can choose from the two options - 1. If you want the HSRP to be delivered at home (which costs an additional Rs 250) 2. visit the dealer/centre for the high-security registration plate and colour sticker

Step 10: Choose the date and time from the available slots

Step 11: Make the payment online and you will get the ackowledgement receipt.

Step 12: Save the receipt and show to the traffic police official when asked for it.

The transport department is continuing with a limited pre-enforcement drive for encouraging vehicle owners to fix colour sticker and HSRP, said Special Commissioner (Operations) of the transport department K K Dahiya.

"It''s being done in selective areas of Delhi. The objective is still to sensitise vehicle owners to get HSRP and colour-coded stickers at the earliest," he said.

The campaign is targeted for four-wheelers only, Dahiya said and added that the thrust was to sensitise vehicle owners. PTI VIT SMN SMN

Posted By: Abhinav Gupta