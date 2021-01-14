Delhi HSRP and Colour-Coded Fuel Stickers: People travelling in cars in Delhi or other states, who have applied for the HSRP and colour stickers will not be fined during the campaign. They have to show their slip containing the application.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Delhi Traffic Police from Thursday again started the campaign against the violators of High-Security Registration Plates (HSRP) and Colour-Coded stickers in the city, after holding the campaign for few days after the Delhi High Court asked the transport department to give more time to people to install the HSRP on their vehicles.

In the recently started campaign, the Delhi Transport Department has decided to challan the violators with a heavy fine. The challan, as decided earlier, will be of Rs 5,500, however, if the vehicles will be found without any of the two requirements, the Traffic Police will impose a fine of Rs 11,000 across 11 districts of Delhi. Four to five teams have been made to keep a vigil in each district for the violators.

On the orders of the Supreme Court, the Transport Department had made it mandatory to install HSRP and colour stickers on every vehicle across the national capital. To ensure this, a campaign was launched on 15 December last year and around 2,000 vehicles were fined. However, the campaign was stopped after just 8 days.

At that time very few teams were deployed across Delhi, but now the campaign is going to start with full preparation. This campaign will mainly focus the violators in four-wheelers. Two-wheelers have been exempted during the latest campaign.

People travelling in cars in Delhi or other states, who have applied for the HSRP and colour stickers will not be fined during the campaign. They have to show their slip containing the application.

HSRP is being installed in Delhi since 2012, but the colour sticker has been introduced in all new vehicles from 2 October 2018. Accordingly, it is to be installed in all cars, while HSRP is to be installed in cars and vehicles before 2012. The light blue sticker is for petrol and CNG vehicles, while the orange colour sticker is to be installed on diesel vehicles.

Book HSRP online

Online booking of HSRP and colour sticker can be also done through a dedicated website of the transport department of Delhi. Separate helpline numbers have also been launched for home delivery of HSRP and general inquiries and complaints related to the dealer.

Here's how you can apply for the HSRP and colour-coded stickers:

Step 1: Log on to bookmyhsrp.com

Step 2: Click on the option - High-Security Registration Plate with Colour Sticker

Step 3: Enter booking details like state, registration number, chassis number, and engine number.

Step 4: You can choose from the two options

A. If you want the HSRP to be delivered at home (which costs an additional Rs 250)

B. Visit the dealer/centre for the high-security registration plate and colour sticker

Step 5: Choose the date and time from the available slots

Step 6: Make the payment online and you will get the acknowledgement receipt.

Step 7: Save the receipt and show to the traffic police official when asked for it.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan