Delhi Hotels, Businesses To Operate 24X7 From Next Week After LG Nod To Over 300 Proposals

OVER 300 businesses in Delhi will soon be able to operate for complete 24 hours every day of the week as Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena approved proposals seeking exemption. The move comes as a push in the direction of the much coveted 'night life' in the national capital.

The establishments which will be able to operate on a 24X7 basis include a wide range of businesses from hotels, restaurants, eateries to online delivery services of food, medicines, logistics and other essential commodities, transport and travel services. These do not include KPOs and BPOs.

Lieutenant Governor Saxena has approved the proposal to exempt 314 such applications, some of them pending since 2016. The LG has directed that notification to this effect be issued within seven days.

The exemptions under Sections 14, 15 & 16 of the Delhi Shops & Establishment Act, 1954, allow commercial establishments to operate on a 24X7 basis, subject to certain conditions that entails welfare of labour and security, etc.

The decision is expected to boost employment generation and promote a positive and a favourable business environment.

While approving the proposals, the Lt Governor also flagged inordinate delay, adhocism, randomness and unjustified discretion on part of the Labour Department in disposing of the applications made by establishments for these exemptions.

"Out of total 346 pending applications, 18 applications of 2016, 26 applications of 2017, 83 applications of 2018, 25 applications of 2019, four applications of 2020 and 74 applications of 2021 had not been processed by the Labour Department on time," news agency IANS quotes an LG Secretariat official as saying.

"These applications were kept pending for no reason even as just two applications, one of 2017 and another of 2021 were processed and sent for approval, in a display of unexplained discretion on part of the Labour Department, which strongly indicated prevalence of corrupt practices," the official said.

The Lt Governor has also directed the Labour Department to ensure that such delays do not occur in future, a mechanism be developed for transparent and effective monitoring, reasons of pendency be ascertained, responsibility be fixed and suitable action be taken against the erring officials.

(With inputs from IANS)