He also said that the four accused forcefully performed a gender change surgery on him and also gave him hormonal medicines, which developed features of a female in his body over time.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: In a horrific incident, a 13-year-old boy was first forced to change his gender in Delhi's Geeta colony by six men, who later went on to gangrape him on multiple occasions over a period of several months. Now an FIR has been lodged in the matter after a complaint was filed by the Delhi Commission for Women.

According to a report by Dainik Jagran, the minor victim met the accused during a dance event in Delhi's Laxmi Nagar area three years ago. The accused befriended the victim and took him to Mandavali on the pretext of teaching him a new dance form. The report further stated, that the victim then went on to dance at events and was given some money.

Now, the victim has reportedly told the police that the accused gave him intoxicating substances when he was just 13 years old. He also said that the four accused forcefully performed a gender change surgery on him and also gave him hormonal medicines, which developed features of a female in his body over time.

The victim further told the police that the accused then allegedly gang-raped him repeatedly and even brought customers for him, who would exploit him sexually on multiple occasions. He also alleged that the accused also forced him to beg at red lights as a eunuch. They also threatened the victim with his life and told him that they would kill his parents if he tried to file a complaint with the police.

Later, the accused also brought a friend of the victim to the place where they kept him. However, during the lockdown, both the victim and his friend managed to escape from the captivity and met his mother. Months after, the accused found the two in December and vandalised their house and took away both of them. The four accused again took turns in raping both of them.

A few days later, the two children again managed to escape the captivity and reached New Delhi Railway station where they hid for a whole day. A lawyer then spotted the two of them and took them to the Delhi Commission for Women. Now the Police have filed a case against the accused with charges under Sections 377, 363, 326, 506, 341 of IPC and provisions of the POCSO Act.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan