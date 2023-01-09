Delhi Hit-Drag Case: Theft At Victim's House, Family Alleges Friend's Role; Probe Underway

A theft was reported from the house of Anjali Singh, the woman who died a horrific death on New Year's Day in Delhi's Sultanpuri. (Image: ANI)

IN THE new development of the Kajhawala case, where a 20-year-old girl was killed after she was hit by a car and then dragged for several kilometres on New Year's event, a theft was reported from the victim Anjali Singh's house on Monday. Family members of the victim claimed that thieves broke open the lock of their house at Karan Vihar. They alleged that the theft was planned and Anjali’s friend Nidhi was behind the incident.

The incident took place today early morning around 7.30 am. The items which were stolen included an LCD TV which was recently bought, the victim's sister told ANI.

"Our neighbours first informed us about the theft around 7.30 am in the morning. When we came here, we found the lock to be broken. The LCD TV and other household items, stacked under the bed were missing. The television is new. It has been two months since we purchased it," victims' sister said.

While questioning the role of the Delhi police, another family member said, "Why was there no police yesterday in front of the house? Police had been there for the last 8 days but yesterday no one was there. We feel Nidhi is behind the theft."

Police said the investigation is underway.

Earleir, family members of the victim alleged that this was not just an accident but a murder and demanded murder charges against the accused. They also accused the victim's friend Nidhi of her involvement in the case. The police questioned Anjali's friend Nidhi who was along with the victim on the day of the incident and said no link has been found between the victim's friend Nidhi and the five accused.

During the media interview, Nidhi who fled the spot after the incident claimed that Anjali was drunk when the accident happened. While victim's uncle said Anjali did not have a drinking habit and her friend was lying.

"My niece did not have a drinking habit. If she was drunk that night (when the incident happened) as per Nidhi's claim then the postmortem report would have mentioned that. It means Nidhi is lying," he, as quoted by ANI said.

An examination of the CCTV footage has helped the Delhi Police in tracing and recording the statement of Nidhi who was riding a pillion with the deceased at the time of the accident. Seven persons accused in the case are now in the custody of Delhi Police.

(With ANI Inputs)