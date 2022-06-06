New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: A horrific case of hit and run came to light in the national capital where a speeding SUV intentionally rammed into a motorcycle rider from behind and fled after hitting him. The video, widely shared on the internet, has grabbed many eyeballs and has prompted Delhi police to take cognizance of the accident.

In the video, the bikers could be seen getting into an argument with an SUV (Mahindra Scorpio) driver simultaneously while riding their bikes. In the 45-second clip posted by a user named Anurag R. Iyer, the Scorpio could be seen driven rashly by the driver in the last 10 seconds and subsequently hitting one of the bikers.

The biker, identified as Shreyansh (20), fell down from his motorcycle and struck the railing across the road. As the biker was wearing a helmet, he received minor bruises and his life was saved. The incident took place on Sunday in south Delhi's Arjangarh area when a group of bikers were riding their motorcycles.

Delhi Police registers attempt to murder case against the driver:

Responding to the Iyer's tweet, Delhi Police sought contact details from the user. "Thank you for contacting Delhi Police. Please DM your contact details so that we can reach you," it said. The Delhi police have also registered an attempt to murder case after the complaint by the rider. Delhi Police said it has identified the four-wheeler and an investigation into the matter is underway. The driver will soon be arrested, they said.

The victim Shreyansh, as quoted by news agency ANI, said that he was returning to Delhi from Gurugram with a group of his friends when the driver of the car started hurling abuses and threats at them.

"I was returning with eight to ten of my friends from Gurugram to Delhi when he came near us and started rash driving. He threatened and verbally abused my friend. My friends slowed down a little but I drove ahead. The man sped up, hit my bike and sped away," he said.

