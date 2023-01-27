On Camera: 1 Dead, 1 Injured After Car Hits And Drags Scooty In Delhi; 5 Arrested

A SCOOTY rider was dragged for nearly 350 metres after it rammed into a car in Delhi's Keshav Puram area, said police on Friday. The police has filed an FIR against five accused, and a video of the incident was also shared on social media.

The scooty rider was dragged on the car's roof when he landed on it after being thrown into the air due to the impact of the collision.

According to a report by the news agency ANI, one scooty rider died in the incident, while the other has been shifted to the hospital, and further investigation into the mater is on.

Speaking about the incident, Usha Rangnani, DCP North West, said, "During patrolling between Prerna Chowk and Kanhaiya Nagar late at night on Jan 26, PCR van noticed that a car hit a scooty due to which the person on the pillion fell to the ground and the rider's head got stuck between the car's windshield and the bonnet."

She further informed that the 5 occupants didn't stop the car and dragged the rider and the scooty for 300-350 metres. The PCR van chased them, and nabbed two of the accused, while, the other three fled the spot, and were arrested later.

According to Usha, the accused were apparently drunk.

A video of the incident was also shared from the Twitter handle of ANI.

However, this is not the only hit and run case that has been reported lately. Earlier, a 25-year-old woman was run over by an SUV, while she was feeding a stray dog near her house in Chandigarh. The woman who was identified as Tejashwita suffered injuries on her head and was admitted to a hospital.

On January 18, a 24-year-old man died in Gujarat after his biike was hit by a car and he was dragged for nearly 12 kilometres in Surat.

Earlier, a 20-year-old was killed in the early hours of New Year, after being dragged for nearly seven kilometres in Delhi. In the latest update in the case, Delhi's Rohini court on Monday extended the judicial custody of five accused for further 14 days in the Kanjhawala death case. Two of the seven accused have been granted bail in the matter.

The police recently also added section 302 (murder) of IPC in the matter. Initially, the case was registered under sections 279 and 304 of the IPC.