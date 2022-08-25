Delhi High Court Refuses To Stay Agnipath Scheme, Seeks Centre's Response

The Delhi High Court on Thursday refused to stay the Agnipath scheme for recruitment in the armed forces, but directed the Centre to file a detailed response to a group of pleas challenging it. The order was passed by a bench, which included Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice Subramonium Prasad.

"If you succeed in the case, you will get it. We will not pass any stay or interim order and will hear the case finally," the court said, as reported by news agency ANI.

On July 19, the Supreme Court had transfered various pleas related to the Agnipath scheme to the Delhi High Court. The apex court also clarified that as regards to other similar petitions challenging the Agnipath scheme pending in other various High Courts, the concerned HCs should either give an option to the petitioners to either have their petitions transferred to the Delhi HC or to keep their petitions pending with liberty to petitioners to intervene in the Delhi High Court.

The top court had also requested the Delhi HC to take up the matter and dispose of it expeditiously. The High Courts of Delhi, Kerala, Punjab and Haryana, Patna and Uttarakhand are hearing matters connected to these schemes, noted SC.

The SC directions come after hearing advocates Kumud Lata Das and M L Sharma for the petitioners and SG Tushar Mehta for the respondents.

The Central government had also filed a caveat application in the Supreme Court urging it to hear the government in the petitions filed before the top court challenging the Agnipath recruitment scheme for the defence forces.

According to a petition challenging scheme the announcement of the scheme has caused nationwide protests in Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Telangana, Haryana, Uttarakhand, West Bengal and various other states due to the short-term duration of the scheme in the Indian Army for four years coupled with future uncertainties of the trained 'Agniveers'.

A PIL in this regards also sought quashing of the Centre's notification for the Agnipath scheme saying the scheme is "illegal and unconstitutional".

The Union Cabinet on June 14, 2022 approved a recruitment scheme for Indian youth to serve in the three services of the Armed Forces called Agnipath and the youth selected under this scheme will be known as Agniveers. Agnipath allows patriotic and motivated youth to serve in the Armed Forces for a period of four years. The Agnipath Scheme has been designed to enable a youthful profile of the Armed Forces.

(With ANI inputs)