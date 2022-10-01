Delhi HC Dismisses Satyendar Jain's Plea Challenging Transfer Of Proceedings In PMLA Case

The High Court observed that there was no illegality or interference in the order passed by the Principle District and Session Judge.

Sat, 01 Oct 2022
A PLEA by Aam Aadmi Party leader Satyendra Jain was turned down by the Delhi High Court on Saturday. Jain challenged a lower court order to transfer the money laundering case against him to another court.

Jain filed a petition with the high court last month challenging the Principal District and Sessions Judge Vinay Kumar Gupta's decision on September 23 to transfer the money laundering case from Special Judge Geetanjali Goel, who was hearing Jain's bail request, to Special Judge Vikas Dhull.

An application for transfer made by the investigative agency was approved by the district judge.

While there was no complaint against the district judge hearing the case, the agency said that there was "a case of probable bias" in favour of the Delhi minister and that there was a concern that it might not receive an objective and fair hearing.

Based on a FIR that the Central Bureau of Investigation filed against the AAP leader in 2017 under the Prevention of Corruption Act, the ED had already detained Jain and two other individuals in the money laundering case.

The Health Minister of the National Capital, Jain, is charged with laundering money through four businesses that are connected to him.

