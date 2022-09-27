Delhi High Court Directs AAP Leaders To Take Down 'Defamatory Posts' Against LG Vinai Saxena

THE DELHI High Court on Tuesday restrained the ruling Aam Aadmi Party and several of its leaders from levelling "false" allegations against Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena and directed to take down the alleged libellous posts, videos and tweets against him on social media.

While pronouncing the order on interim relief, Justice Amit Bansal said, "I have passed an ad-interim injunction order in favour of the plaintiff and a takedown order."

Earlier, Saxena had moved a defamation suit against the AAP and its leaders

its leaders Atishi Singh, Saurabh Bharadwaj, Durgesh Pathak, Sanjay Singh, and Jasmine Shah to delete or take down the alleged false and libellous posts or tweets or videos circulated and issued on social media against him and his family. He also demanded damages and compensation of Rs 2.5 crore along with interest from the political party and its five leaders.

In August, the AAP came forward with serious allegations against the Delhi LG, saying that he had "indulged in money laundering during demonetisation in 2016 besides gross misuse of power as the Chairman of the Khadi Gramodyog". The AAAP leaders had alleged that Saxena was involved in a Rs 1,400 crore scam.

AAP leader Atishi Marlena alleged that two Khadi Village Industries cashiers testified against Saxena."Why wasn't an investigation ordered against him? AAP demands the Central government and the CBI to get a thorough investigation done in V.K. Saxena's Rs 1,400 crore scam case. This is a clear case of money laundering, the ED must take up a probe and raid his offices and residences," she said.

The counsel for the AAP and its leaders had argued that one of the statements was that during Saxena's tenure as KVIC Chairman, his daughter was given a contract of Khadi which was against the rules.

In response to this, Saxena has submitted in his defamation suit that AAP and its leaders have built their entire vilification campaign on the purported allegations and statements of two accused persons of KVIC who have been charge-sheeted in connection with the exchange of demonetised currency notes case.

It has been said that as per the CBI FIR, the amount in question was just Rs 17 lakh but the defendants created a "fanciful" sum of Rs 1,400 crore based on some obtuse mathematical calculations. Saxena's counsel contended that there was nothing to substantiate the allegations.

Earlier, Saxena sent a legal notice to AAP and its leaders asking them to issue a press release “directing all members of the party and all persons associated with it, whether directly or indirectly, to cease and desist from spreading and circulating false, defamatory, malicious and unsubstantiated statements”.

