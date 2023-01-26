Delhi High Court Allows Minor Rape Victim To Terminate 25 Weeks Pregnancy

THE DELHI High Court on Thursday allowed a 14-year-old minor rape victim to undergo medical termination of her pregnancy. The girl, whose family members are construction workers, was produced before the court when she was 25 weeks pregnant.

The court observed that not allowing a rape victim to medical termination of pregnancy and imposing motherhood on her would amount to "denying her to the human right to live with dignity" adding that she has the right to say "yes" or "no" to being a mother.

"One will shudder to think what a victim who is carrying such fetus in her womb must be going through each day, being reminded constantly of the sexual assault that she has undergone. Cases where sexual assault results into pregnancy of the victim are even more traumatic as the shadow of such tragic moment lingers on each day with the victim," said the court as quoted by Live Law.

Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma observed that it would be inappropriate to expect a minor rape victim to take the responsibility of giving birth and raising a child, that too when she is going through the age of adolescent. She also noted that an unwanted pregnancy will affect her mental health.

"It is not the privacy of the rape victim which is invaded by sexual assault, but her body is wounded and her soul is scared. It would not be appropriate to expect the minor victim who is a rape victim to take the burden of giving birth and raising a child, especially in a situation where she herself is passing through the age of adolescent. Doing so, will amount to asking a child to give birth and raise another child. Given the social, financial, and other factors that are immediately associated with the pregnancy, an unwanted pregnancy would surely have an impact on victim’s mental health," the court said.

The court also asked the State to bear the expenses for the termination of her pregnancy, including her medicines, food etc.

It further added that despite the attempts at medical termination of pregnancy, if the child is still born alive, "the doctors concerned shall ensure that everything, which is reasonably possible and feasible in the circumstances and in contemplation of the law prescribed for the purpose, is offered to such child so that he/she develops into a healthy child".