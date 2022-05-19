New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Delhi High Court on Thursday set aside Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government's doorstep ration delivery scheme titled Mukhymantri Ghar Ghar Ration Yojna. The court said the Kejriwal government is free to bring another doorstep delivery scheme but it cannot use grains provided by the Centre for this doorstep scheme.

The order was passed by a division bench of Delhi High Court, which included Acting Chief Justice Vipin Sanghi and Justice Jasmeet Singh.

The Delhi government announced its scheme on January 26 last year. However, it was challenged by Delhi Sarkari Ration Dealers Sangh and Delhi Ration Dealers Union in the High Court. In their petitions, the dealers had urged the court to stop the scheme.

"Direct the Food Corporation of India to strictly ensure that the foodgrains supplied by it under the PDS to the Govt. of NCT of Delhi are as per the standards fixed under the Food, Safety and Standards Act, 2006," they said, as reported by Bar and Bench.

The plea was supported by the Centre, which said the state could mitigate the architecture of the National Food Security Act (NFSA) while implementing it. It said the state government should not be allowed to interfere with the structure of NFSA and destroy its architecture.

However, the Delhi government had defended the scheme and said that there was a "complete misconception" that fair price shops would cease to exist on implementation of the scheme. It said states like Andhra Pradesh, Haryana, West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh and Karnataka's Bengaluru have identical doorstep delivery schemes.

"Huge leakage, diversion to black marketeers are the bugs here. To stop that we are having home delivery. Those who want to get from the shops still have that option," the Delhi govermment told the court, as reported by Bar and Bench.

