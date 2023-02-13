Delhi HC Seeks Response Of Sharjeel Imam, Others After Police Challenges Bail

THE DELHI High Court on Monday sought the stand of the jailed student activists Sharjeel Imam, Asif Iqbal Tanha, and others on the city police's challenge after a trial court ordered their discharge in a case related to the Jamia Nagar violence that took place in 2019.

The notice was issued by Justice Swarna Kanta Sharma to Sharjeel and others on the Delhi Police's plea, clarifying that the observations of the lower court would not affect the probe in the matter or the trial.

In its February 4 order, the court discharged 11 people, including Sharjeel Imam and Tanha, while saying that they were made "scapegoats" by the police. It also said that dissent has to be encouraged and not stifled.

The FIR was lodged in a case of violence that had erupted after a clash between police and people who were protesting against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) in the Jamia Nagar area during December 2019.

In the petition filed by the police, the police said that the trial court's order is in the teeth of well-settled principles of law.

The plea by the police says that the trial court has not only discharged the accused but was also swayed by "emotional" and "sentimental feelings" and has passed "gravely prejudicial" and "adverse" remarks against the agency prosecuting and the investigation.

Sharjeel Imam was accused of instigating violence by delivering a provocative speech at Jamia Milia University in 2019. Imam will remain imprisoned as part of the larger conspiracy case involving the 2020 northeast Delhi riots.

Among the people named in the charge sheet are Imam, Tanha, Safoora Zargar, Mohammad Qasim, Mahmood Anwar, Shahzar Raza Khan, Mohammad Abuzar, Mohammad Shoaib, Umair Ahmad, Bilal Nadeem, Chanda Yadav, and Mohammad Ilyas.

The charge sheet was filed by the police under various sections of the IPC, including 148 (rioting, armed with a deadly weapon), 186 (obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions), 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 308 (attempt to commit culpable homicide), 435 (mischief by fire or explosive substance with intent to cause damage), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 341 (wrongful restraint) and 120B (criminal conspiracy).

