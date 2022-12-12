Delhi HC Orders Compliance With Law Prohibiting Manufacture, Advertisement & Sale Of E-Cigarettes,

The Delhi High Court on Monday directed the authorities to ensure proper compliance with the law prohibiting the manufacture, sale, and distribution of e-cigarettes.

A bench headed by Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma was hearing a plea seeking the constitution of a court-monitored committee to review the effective implementation of the Prohibition on the production, manufacture, import, export, transport, sale, distribution, storage, and advertisement of Electronic Cigarettes (E-Cigarettes). However, the court refused to entertain the PIL.

The court further noted that action was already being taken by the State machinery under the law which also includes conducting raids.

The court also directed the authorities to take all possible steps to ensure that the online sale of e-cigarettes as alleged in the plea does not take place.

The court also urged Delhi Police to make sure that e-cigarettes will not get sold near schools and colleges in Delhi.

A bench led by Justices Satish Chandra Sharma and Subramonium Prasad said, "As stated above, raids are being carried out and the Act itself provides for a complete mechanism, this court does not find a reason to interfere. This court does not find it expedient to interfere under writ jurisdiction in the peculiar facts and circumstances of the case.”

“However, the State is directed to ensure compliance with the Act of 2019 by conducting more periodical checks in all localities in and around Delhi,” the bench said.

The petition was filed by Vinayak Gupta and Anubhav Tyagi who argued there was a “vacuum” between the Act and its implementation and e-cigarettes are even “abundantly available within 5 km” of the high court but only two FIRs have been registered since the Act came into being.

The petitioners submitted that the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has said e-cigarettes are extremely harmful as they cause damage to the DNA.

The Delhi government's standing counsel, Santosh Kumar Tripathi, said the administration was taking action against the sale of e-cigarettes on its own as also based on complaints.

The petition sought a direction to police to “forthwith seize the entire contraband of the illegal stock of e-cigarettes and other related substances” and directed the Centre to “immediately remove” all related content from online websites.

The plea sought directions to “all the respondents to expediently take control of the e-cigarettes industry” under the Act, find out the “source” of its illegal sale in the city and ensure public awareness programs to aware the general public about its harmful consequences.

