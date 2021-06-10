This comes just ahead of Sushant Singh Rajput's first death anniversary. The 34-year-old actor on June 14, 2020, was found hanging from a ceiling fan of his Bandra residence.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Delhi High Court on Thursday refused to stay the release of the movie, 'Nyay: The Justice', which is purportedly based on the life of late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput and dismissed the plea of the late actor's father seeking a restraining order on proposed movies being made on his life.

Justice Sanjeev Narula dismissed an application by Rajput's father Krishna Kishore Singh, seeking to restrain anyone from using his son's name or likeness in movies. This comes just ahead of Sushant Singh Rajput's first death anniversary. The 34-year-old actor on June 14, 2020, was found hanging from a ceiling fan of his Bandra residence.

The makers of Nyay: The Justice had on June 2 told the High Court that the film does not depict the caricature, name or likeness of Sushant Singh Rajput as the film is not a biopic on his life. The film Nyay: The Justice is scheduled to release on June 11, Friday.

The court, after hearing the arguments of both the parties, had reserved its order on June 2 and directed the makers of Nyay not to release the film till the court pronounces its verdict in the matter.

Krishan Kishore Singh, the actor's father, recently approached the High Court on the basis of news articles and publications regarding movies and other ventures depicting his personal life, name/images/caricature/lifestyle/likeness in the form of a biopic or story, the plea stated.

Senior Advocate Vikas Singh appeared for Krishan Kishore Singh stated that any such publication, production, or depiction of the private life of the late actor is a blatant and willful breach of the right to a fair trial guaranteed under Article 21 of the Constitution of India, personality rights and the common law tort of passing off in misappropriating well-known personality without consent for commercial gains.

The petition had stated that the plaintiff (SSR's Father) and his deceased have the right of privacy or a right to be alone under Article 21 of the Constitution of India. They have the right to safeguard their privacy, their families' privacy and deceased persons in the family. None can publish anything whether truthful or otherwise or whether laudatory or critical about the life of Sushant Singh Rajput without the consent of Plaintiff.

The petition also seeks order and decree of permanent injunction restraining the Defendants by themselves, their directors, principal officers, successors-in-business, assigns, servants, agents, distributors, advertiser or anyone other than the Defendants from using plaintiff son's name/caricature /lifestyle or likeness in their forthcoming project/ films in any manner whatsoever amounting to infiltration of personality rights by such unauthorized use.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan