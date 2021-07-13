The court said if Gokhale fails to delete the tweets within 24 hours of the passing of the order, Twitter shall identify the URLs and take necessary action.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Delhi High Court on Tuesday directed social activist Saket Gokhale to immediately delete his alleged defamatory tweets against the former United Nations Assistant Secretary-General Lakshmi Murdeshwar Puri. In its order, Justice C Hari Shankar also directed Gokhale to restrain from posting derogatory and scandalous tweets against Lakshmi Puri and her husband and Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri during the pendency of the defamation suit.

The court said if Gokhale fails to delete the tweets within 24 hours of the passing of the order, Twitter shall identify the URLs and take necessary action. The court also issued a summons to Gokhale on the main suit and directed him to file his written statement within four weeks and listed the case before the Joint Registrar on September 10.

The court passed the order on a defamation suit filed by Lakshmi Puri seeking Rs five crore damages from Gokhale and a direction that he deletes the tweets. She alleged that in the tweets, Gokhale has made false and factually incorrect, per-se defamatory, slanderous and libellous statements/imputations against her and her family.

