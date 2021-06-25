The study also stated that studies done by scientists globally have associated the risk of increased COVID-19 due to the rise in biomedical waste.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic has led to the crowding of hospitals with thousands of people being admitted. The increased number of patients also led to the rising of the biomedical waste released by hospitals across the country. Keeping biomedical waste (BMW) in mind, a study done by the International Institute of Population Sciences (IIPS) has indicated that at least 23 states in the country are at a higher risk of increased COVID-19 infections due to the non-adherence to the bio medical waste disposal guidelines.

According to the study by IIPS, quoted by the Times of India, while the COVID-19 pandemic led to a massive rise in biomedical waste generation, the disposal facilities across the country have not been up to the mark. The study also stated that studies done by scientists globally have associated the risk of increased COVID-19 due to the rise in biomedical waste.

The study, named 'Assessment of Bio-Medical Waste Before and During the Emergency of Novel Coronavirus Disease Pandemic in India: A Gap Analysis', was published in the journal Waste Management & Research and highlighted how most of the Indian states have fared poorly to manage the biomedical waste.

As per the data in the study, 23 of the 35 states in the country including Maharashtra, Delhi, Gujarat, still follow the deep burial method which has been banned by the Centre. The report further stated that 70 per cent of the Indian states don't have sufficient and a well-established system to monitor that common biomedical waste facilities and only 12 have upgraded with the new emission rules.

Professor Aparajita Chattopadhyay from IIPS, who supervised the study, as quoted by the Times of India, said, "All states which generate over 100 metric ton a month should be considered high priority."

Meanwhile, the data from Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), used in the study, shows states such as Maharashtra, Kerala, Gujarat, Andhra Pradesh and Delhi, generated over 70 per cent of the Covid waste in the country.

The data showed that around 32,996 metric tonnes of Covid waste were generated in the country from June to December 2020. Maharashtra was the worst offender with 789.9 metric tonnes of waste a month.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma