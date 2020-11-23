Delhi Coronavirus News: Over 200 vendors dealing in various daily use items used to set up shops in the markets that opened in the evening hours daily.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Delhi government on Monday morning withdrew its Sunday order of shutting down two evening markets in Nangloi for flouting various COVID-19 safety guidelines including on social distancing and face mask.

"It was wrong to seal the market. All norms were being followed here. They had sealed it on the basis of crowd on main road near market. Order was withdrawn last night. Official order copy awaited," said Subhash Bindal, Geneal Secretary of Shukar Bazar Market Association, Nangloi Market.

On Sunday, the District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) in West Delhi issued an order, directing for closure of Punjabi Basti Market and Janta Market till November 30.

"The government directives for wearing face mask, maintaining physical distancing and other such COVID-19 safety measures were being flouted both by the vendors and shoppers in the two rehri-patri (street side) markets despite repeated instructions and warnings by officials," a senior district official said on Sunday.

Over 200 vendors dealing in various daily use items used to set up shops in the markets that opened in the evening hours daily.

The action came two days after Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that the Delhi government did not wish to shut down any markets, and had assured their associations to support the government in preventing the spread of COVID-19 infection through these places.

In the midst of the spurt in COVID-19 cases in Delhi, the Chief Minister had Tuesday sought power from the Centre to impose restrictions in markets which may emerge as COVID-19 hotspots due to crowded situation, people not using face masks and violations of social distancing there.

Delhi has been reeling under a third wave of coronavirus and has reported a death rate of 1.58 per cent as compared to the national fatality rate of 1.48 per cent. On Sunday, the national capital recorded 6,746 fresh COVID-19 cases and a positivity rate of 12.29 per cent while 121 more fatalities pushed the death toll to 8,391.

The highest single-day spike till date -- 8,593 cases -- was recorded on November 11 when 85 fatalities were recorded. As many as 121 fatalities were recorded on Sunday. This is the fifth time in the last 11 days that the daily number of deaths has crossed the 100-mark.

