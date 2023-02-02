Delhi Govt Unable To Send Teachers For Training Due To LG's Interference: Manish Sisodia

AMID the ongoing squabble between Delhi Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) over the Delhi government's scheme for sending teachers abroad for training, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia claimed on Thursday that the government is unable to send its teachers to Finland for training because of the Delhi LG's interference. The AAP leader also added that the amendment to the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (GNCTD) Act has given LG powers to interfere in the functioning of the Delhi government.

"I want to ask LG to not use GNCTD act amendment to interfere in the functioning of the government. When the education minister of other states can send their teachers abroad for training, the education minister of Delhi should also have that say," he said during a press conference, as quoted by news agency PTI.

The GNCTD Amendment Act, 2001, had come into force after being passed by the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha on March 22 and March 24, respectively.

Earlier in the day, the Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann led AAP government in Punjab informed that the teachers from 36 government schools will leave for Singapore on February 4 to attend a training programme.

The AAP has also asked the Supreme Court to intervene in the matter.

The Delhi Chief Minister, Arvind Kejriwal, had earlier said that the education system in Delhi schools has improved because of the teachers' training.

"Some people consider it expenditure, but it is investment. I feel that you can construct four bridges less and four roads less, but we should provide best exposure and training to our teachers. They will groom students who will build roads and bridges in the future," he said, as quoted by news agency PTI.

During the meeting, the Delhi CM said that the government teachers in the National Capital will be sent abroad for training in any case.

As the war of words between the two factions continues, the Delhi LG VK Saxena also said that he never rejected the Finland training for the primary teachers of the National Capital but had raised questions about a "more cost-effective" option.

"You are indeed a driven person, and I am sure that you will take cognizance of the facts stated above and take remedial measures to engage meaningfully and constructively to rectify the grave shortcomings, for better outcomes," he wrote.