New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Delhi Deputy CM, Manish Sisodia on Wednesday recommended DDMA to re-open schools in the national capital stating that children's lives in the state has been hampered and their lives have been confined to their rooms. He advocated the reopening of schools saying a generation of children will be left behind if do not open schools now.

Meanwhile, Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) has called a meeting on Thursday, Jan 27 to deliberate on easing the curbs in the national capital in view of the improved situation of COVID-19. The issue of reopening schools is also on the agenda.

"In the past two years, school children's lives have been confined to their rooms. Instead of going to schools and spending time in playgrounds, all their activities now take place only on mobile phones," said Mr Sisodia.

"The pandemic-induced school closures have not only affected their studies but also their mental health. During COVID, our priority was children's safety. But since various researches have now found that COVID is not so harmful for kids, it is important to reopen the schools, as now is the time for exams and related preparations," Mr. Sisodia said.

Mr Sisodia, who holds the education portfolio, said that schools are being reopened in several countries and even many Indian states.

"On this basis, the Delhi government will recommend reopening of schools in the DDMA meeting scheduled on January 27," he said.

"While the COVID cases and positivity rate are on the decline in Delhi, it would not be suitable to keep children away from schools. With children returning to schools, not only will the schools witness a buzz but it will also indicate lives coming back on track," he said.

Earlier today, following a meeting with delegation of parents led by Chandrakant Lahariya, an epidemiologist and public policy specialist, Manish Sisodia tweeted, " delegation of parents of Delhi's children led by @DrLahariya, @AiyarYamini submitted a memorandum to me signed by more than 1600 parents for reopening of schools. Why we are the last among major countries to decide on this?."

"I agree with their demands. We closed school when it was not safe for children but excessive caution is now harming our children. A generation of children will be left behind if we do not open our schools now," added Sisodia, who is also Delhi's Education Minister.

After being briefly reopened, schools in Delhi were again closed on December 28 last year in view of the third wave of COVID-19 driven by the Omicron variant.

Posted By: Ashita Singh